RVW Wealth LLC Invests $14.84 Million in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 479,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,835,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.0% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.39% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 86.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 127,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 46,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,905. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02.

