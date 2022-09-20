RVW Wealth LLC Purchases 833 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $289,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUV traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,492. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $84.59.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.