RVW Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,589 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,678. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.60. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.