RVW Wealth LLC Sells 7,975 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

RVW Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,907,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,132. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $22.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85.

