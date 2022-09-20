RVW Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OGIG)

RVW Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OGIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the period. ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares makes up 2.2% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned 7.94% of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares worth $16,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGIG. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares by 116.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 88,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,294. ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62.

