Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Down 6.3%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $27.26. Approximately 2,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 291,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 95.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,776 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.