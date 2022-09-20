SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.11

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $2,848.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00285760 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00128050 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00049360 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001532 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000492 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official website is safecoin.org.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

