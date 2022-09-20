Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,109 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,876,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $176,054.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,876,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,359,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $151.66 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $149.56 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.71 and a 200-day moving average of $179.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.66 billion, a PE ratio of 283.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.