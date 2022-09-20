Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.82 billion-$7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.07 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.71-$4.73 EPS.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CRM traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, reaching $150.09. The stock had a trading volume of 188,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,012,599. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $149.56 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.21.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,876,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the sale, the executive now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $176,054.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,876,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,359,450 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

