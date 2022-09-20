Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFRGY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €12.70 ($12.96) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.50 ($14.80) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Salvatore Ferragamo Trading Up 6.8 %

SFRGY stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.