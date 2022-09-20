Samuel C. Wilson Sells 2,875 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $12,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 567,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,062.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

8X8 Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of 8X8 stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,199. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $479.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $187.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.54 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.61% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. Analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in 8X8 by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in 8X8 by 4.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 47,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 8X8 from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

