Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 13,534 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,639,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 38,814 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,844,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $46.13.

