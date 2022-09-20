Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 517 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. ERN LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 443,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after buying an additional 30,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.65. The stock had a trading volume of 390,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,612,214. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $257.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.72.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

