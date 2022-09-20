Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $36.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 3.2% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $36,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,810,000 after acquiring an additional 93,461 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,779,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,810,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,030 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after purchasing an additional 137,924 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.91. 3,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,803. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $125.69 and a 12-month high of $200.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.55.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

