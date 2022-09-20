Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $5.08 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,805 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 47,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,026. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

