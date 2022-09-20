Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $7.34 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN traded down $5.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.39. 58,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,825. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.56. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $170.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

