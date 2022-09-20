Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,678. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.87 and a 200-day moving average of $228.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

