Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 1,073 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.62. 42,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,008. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The company has a market cap of $285.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.44.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

