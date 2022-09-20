Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 7,775 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $22,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 47,034 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 109,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.88. 5,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,552. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

