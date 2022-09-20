ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.94

Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.94 and last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $679.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). ScanSource had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,824,000 after acquiring an additional 243,858 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ScanSource in the first quarter valued at about $7,707,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in ScanSource by 271.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 286,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 209,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ScanSource by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,673,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,222,000 after buying an additional 81,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

