Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires 130,000 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Hycroft Mining worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 4,018.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in Hycroft Mining by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 59,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

HYMC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.66. 97,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,910,799. The company has a quick ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.10.

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Eric Sprott sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $6,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,408,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,378,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

