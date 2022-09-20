Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires 5,483 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

SCHM stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,087. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.30.

