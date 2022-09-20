Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $4.10 on Tuesday, reaching $388.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,231. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $405.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

