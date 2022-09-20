Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 43 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $302.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

