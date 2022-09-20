Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,542 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 3.7% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 239,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $60.29.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.