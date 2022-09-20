Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,366 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 5.7% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 129.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 55,699 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 33,094 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.28.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

