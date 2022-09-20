Shadows Market Capitalization Tops $289,588.51 (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a market capitalization of $289,588.51 and approximately $14,991.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shadows alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00126521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.04 or 0.00882196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows’ launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shadows is shadows.link.

Shadows Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.