Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $620.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $40,026.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,607.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 16.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 69.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

