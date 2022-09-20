Short Interest in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Expands By 5.8%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Adecoagro Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AGRO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,331. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 69.2% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 263.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 34.0% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

