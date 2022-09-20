Short Interest in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Expands By 15.8%

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 9,670,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allbirds by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Allbirds by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 34.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.57.

Allbirds Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $78.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Allbirds

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.