Short Interest in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Decreases By 9.1%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 168,600 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $168.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions ( NASDAQ:ASPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

