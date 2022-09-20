Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Expands By 15.2%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aperam Stock Performance

APMSF stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. Aperam has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51.

Get Aperam alerts:

About Aperam

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.