Short Interest in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Increases By 12.6%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,940,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 12,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $443,839,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $132,266,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $115,751,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $94,283,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. Aurora Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.