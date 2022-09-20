Short Interest in Avast plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Grows By 12.9%

Avast plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVASF. HSBC lowered shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 515 ($6.22) in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Avast Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AVASF remained flat at $8.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Avast has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

