Short Interest in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Declines By 11.6%

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,030,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 11,340,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $3.05 on Tuesday, hitting $70.92. 2,090,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,109. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,254 shares of company stock valued at $174,545. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $315,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Best Buy by 15.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,094,601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $207,915,000 after buying an additional 424,638 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

