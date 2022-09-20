Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Declines By 9.0%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 93,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 30,802 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.33. 560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,686. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $15.53.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

