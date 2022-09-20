Short Interest in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Drops By 9.4%

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 19.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 32.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 41.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 28,559 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

DMB traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 25,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,450. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.