Short Interest in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Decreases By 14.3%

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 7,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,393. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 51,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.70.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

