Short Interest in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Declines By 8.4%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,200 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 336,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRAG. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 70,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Shares of BRAG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.23. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,855. Bragg Gaming Group has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

