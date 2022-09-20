Short Interest in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Declines By 13.1%

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNRL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Brigham Minerals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Brigham Minerals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MNRL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.58. 20,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,057. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $33.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $90.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 41.17%. Brigham Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Insider Transactions at Brigham Minerals

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 41,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,290.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 32.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,126,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,584,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 219,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 42.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,245,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,304,000 after purchasing an additional 673,822 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,256,000 after buying an additional 286,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after buying an additional 224,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

