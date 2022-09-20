Short Interest in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Drops By 9.4%

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 10,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 850,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 2.5 %

CM stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.16. 905,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,791. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average is $53.93. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.649 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $8,994,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,445,000 after purchasing an additional 62,648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

