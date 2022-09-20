Short Interest in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Decreases By 15.5%

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Capri by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Capri by 1,502.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 232,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 217,841 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Capri by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Capri by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,110. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.25. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

