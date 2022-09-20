Short Interest in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Declines By 8.3%

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Casa Systems Price Performance

Casa Systems stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. 267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,158. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.18.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 69.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casa Systems

CASA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Northland Securities cut Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 232.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 51.9% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casa Systems

(Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.