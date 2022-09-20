Short Interest in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Increases By 8.4%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 12,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Shares of CIG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,991,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. CEMIG has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded CEMIG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
