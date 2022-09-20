Short Interest in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Drops By 13.9%

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Clipper Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clipper Realty during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Clipper Realty by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clipper Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty Price Performance

Shares of Clipper Realty stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 48,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,301. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $129.79 million, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

About Clipper Realty

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.48%.

(Get Rating)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.