Short Interest in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Decreases By 10.9%

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,517,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after buying an additional 73,360 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 354.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 588,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after buying an additional 458,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 96.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after buying an additional 1,711,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CUBE stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.03. 998,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 160.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

