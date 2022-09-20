Short Interest in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expands By 6.3%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 226.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 403,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,282. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

