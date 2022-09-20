Short Interest in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Decreases By 10.6%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dana by 121.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dana by 631.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dana in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dana in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dana by 6.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Dana Price Performance

Dana stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. Dana has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $25.59.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 1.03%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dana will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

