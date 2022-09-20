Short Interest in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Decreases By 8.5%

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 386,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

DHI Group Trading Up 2.1 %

DHI Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE DHX traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $5.77. 196,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,165. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.86 million, a PE ratio of 577.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.29.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

