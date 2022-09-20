Short Interest in Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Decreases By 13.6%

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Dividend and Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 32,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,927. Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58.

Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%.

Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

